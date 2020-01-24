National Bank of Ukraine issues two commemorative notes

The National Bank of Ukraine issued 2021 100- and 500-hryvnia commemorative bank notes on Aug. 20 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence.

The National Bank of Ukraine issued two 2021 commemorative bank notes on Aug. 20 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence.

The denominations are the 100- and 500-hryvnia notes, worth the U.S. equivalent of $3.75 and $18.77.

The bank is using a popular tactic being employed by many authorities when issuing a commemorative note — take the current regular design and add a unique symbol or text calling attention to the celebrated event. In this case, a 30th anniversary logo is placed above text proclaiming the anniversary, on the left of the obverse portrait. The logo was applied by a screenprinting technique with optically variable ink. It gradually changes color as the angle of the bank note changes.

The 100-hryvnia note is based on the 2014 issue. It measures 75 by 142 millimeters and has an issue limit of 30,000 pieces.

The main feature of the face is a portrait of Taras Shevchenko. The back has an image of the building of the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. According to Britannica, Shevchenko was the leading Ukrainian poet of the 19th century and one of the most prominent individuals in the Ukrainian national revival.

The 500-hryvnia note is an update of the 2015 issue. It has a portrait of Hryhoriy (Gregory) Skovoroda as the main feature on the face, with a view of the building of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy on the reverse. Skovoroda is called “The Ukrainian Socrates.” He was a philosopher, and also a poet, teacher, and composer of religious music.

The notes are sold via the national bank’s online ordering system.

