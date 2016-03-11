National bank note museum prepares for seminar

The 2016 Higgins Museum National Bank Note Seminar in Okoboji, Iowa, will be held on July 27 and 28.

The 2016 Higgins Museum National Bank Note Seminar in Okoboji, Iowa, will be held on July 27 and 28. The seminar is being organized and produced by the museum, which has the biggest collection of national bank notes from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin on permanent exhibit anywhere in the United States. It also has a display of bank-related objects such as a bank teller cage, safes, and a spider printing press on loan from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Co-sponsors are the Central States Numismatic Society, the Society of Paper Money Collectors, and the Professional Currency Dealers Association.

Presentations will be offered by Wendell Wolka, Lee Lofthus, Frank Potter, Peter Huntoon and Mark Hotz and will be followed by a roundtable discussion. Topics are not yet finalized.

To register as a participant at the seminar, contact museum curator Larry Adams at 712-332-5859, or direct inquiry by email to ladams@thehigginsmuseum.org. The registration fee is $75 or $65 for individuals who are members of the co-sponsoring CSNS, SPMC, or PCDA organizations. Send registrations and remittances to the Higgins Museum, 1507 Sanborn Ave., P.O. Box 258, Okoboji, IA 51355.

The fee includes a welcome reception at the museum and a catered lunch break.

Hotel rooms can be reserved from AmericInn Lodge, 105 Brooks Park Drive (just off U.S. Highway 71); call the hotel at 800-634-3444 or 712-332-9000 for reservations. Or contact Arrowwood Resort, 1405 U.S. Highway 71, at 800-727-4561 or 712-332-2161, for reservations.

