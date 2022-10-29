Namibia brings forth new currency and coins for circulation

New notes and coins that will begin to circulate in Namibia are a declaration of pride and identity for the African nation.

The Bank of Namibia sends the message “Our Currency, Our Heritage, Our Pride” with the introduction of an upgraded bank note series.

The notes “celebrate continuity and innovation in the evolution of Namibian currency,” according to a bank statement. In conjunction with the new currency, the African nation will also circulate a new coinage series.

“The introduction of the new currency series is driven by a bold objective: to modernize Namibia’s currency in line with international standards, while reinforcing its national identity and purpose,” the bank offered. “This upgrade is not merely aesthetic; it reinforces the security, functionality and integrity of our currency, ensuring it remains a trusted means of exchange while embodying the nation’s ambitions, values, resilience and aspirations in a rapidly changing, technologically driven world. This means our currency must evolve with cutting-edge security features to stay ahead of counterfeiters and safeguard public trust.”

A notable advancement is the introduction of a high-tech composite substrate, the material on which the notes of the Namibian $10 and $20 denominations are printed, combining the durability of polymer with the feel of paper familiar to Namibians, ensuring greater longevity and resilience. The upgraded bank notes incorporate tactile features to better support the visually impaired and partially sighted.

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Reflecting on the profound meaning of currency beyond its transactional function, bank officials stated, “Currency is more than a medium of exchange. It is a declaration of confidence. A visible, tangible symbol of a people’s identity, history, and aspirations. It tells our story to ourselves and the world. We are declaring that Namibia is bold, secure, and ready for the future.”

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