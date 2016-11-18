The week's top post on CoinWorld.com told the story of a pizza store manager who identified cinematic prop money a customer was trying to pass of as the real thing in Independence, Mo.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. A collection of Saint-Gaudens gold double eagles was just sold, and this was the top lot: Excluding the noncollectible 1933 double eagle, this date is one of the key rarities in the series in high Mint State grades.

4. Mint completes the 2016 Centennial set: Walking Liberty gold half dollar sales begin: After months of anticipation, collectors and dealers are finally able to start buying the 2016-W Walking Liberty half dollar.

3. Election of President-elect Trump brings multiple collecting possibilities: Donald Trump’s election as the 45th president of the United States opens the door to a number of numismatic collectibles for hobbyists to pursue.

2. Langbord family petitions U.S. Supreme Court for return of 1933 double eagles: The filing repeatedly warns that the issues at hand are bigger than the 10 coins that were allegedly found by Joan Langbord in her family’s safe deposit box in 2003.

1. Pizza store manager discovers it’s only a movie (money, that is): Someone was attempting to use cinematic prop money as the real thing in Independence, Mo.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter