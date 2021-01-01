Most BEP collector products ‘sold out,’ ‘currently unavailable’

Collector products offered by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing such as the 50-subject sheet of $1 Federal Reserve notes shown are either “Sold Out” or “Currently” unavailable.

Collectors of the products of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing — uncut sheets of Federal Reserve notes, Lucky Money sets, intaglio prints and more — are finding very little to purchase.

The BEP produces numerous products for collectors, all of which have been sold through the United States Mint website for several years. Products include uncut sheets of $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 Federal Reserve notes in various sizes; Lucky Money sets containing a note with a solid-number serial number considered “lucky” in certain Asian cultures and appealing also to collectors of such materials; intaglio prints, often with themes that celebrate anniversary events such as the end of World War II; presidential portraits; and more.

However, the Paper Money catalog of products on the Mint website is devoid almost completely of available content. Most products are listed as “Sold Out” or “Currently Unavailable,” with many of the latter offerings featuring a “Remind Option” that when selected, is intended to inform potential customers when the products become available again.

Currently, just one product is available and it is listed as “Limited,” suggesting that few remain available — the Youth Coin and Currency Set 2019. It contains the five Proof 2019-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars and a $2 Federal Reserve note.

Coin World has contacted the BEP and is awaiting responses to our questions.

