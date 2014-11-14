Morocco and Crane Currency team up to print world notes

The Central Bank of the Kingdom of Morocco and Crane Currency have entered a partnership to print bank notes for the international market, according to a Nov. 12, 2014, joint news release from both entities.

Bank Al-Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank, issues coins and bank notes for Morocco and uses its printing plants in Dar As-Sikkah, Morocco, to produce bank notes and secure documents.

Crane & Co., based in Dalton, Mass., is the sole provider of currency paper for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing that contains security features such as threads, watermarks, and special fibers developed in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury.

Crane also makes currency paper for Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Paraguay, and a number of African countries. In addition it also prints currency for some of those nations.

In 2001 Crane got the nod from Sweden’s Riksbank, the national bank of Sweden, to privatize the state print plant and paper mill.

The plant, located in Tumba, Sweden, is where much of the international currency is currently manufactured.

