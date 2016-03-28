Monopoly money goes from dollars to debit

Hasbro has embraced a new currency for its historic board game, Monopoly. The 'Ultimate Banking Unit' will ditch paper money and feature debit cards.

1. Cash for cards

In paper money news (actually, play money news), the makers of Monopoly have made the switch from paper to plastic for an upcoming version of the board game, according to IBN Live.

"In an attempt to keep the classic board game relevant to the millennial lifestyle, makers Hasbro have dropped the dollar bills for bank cards in its newest Monopoly edition 'Ultimate Banking,' which will roll out later this year," the IBN Live report reads.

A similar idea was unveiled in 2007, but Hasbro insists that this is a new version they anticipate a new generation of gamers will embrace.

The "Ultimate Banking Unit" format will also feature faster gameplay, more dynaminc decisions, and offer new challenges to players, according to the report.

2. Robots in San Francisco

Housed on the first floor of the United States Mint at San Francisco, a line of yellow robots move with precision over a conveyor belt. Behind the clear acrylic windows, each robot has a distinct mission assembling packaging and coins for various Proof sets.

Have a look at these robots at work.

3. Library on the move

The vast reference library of the late numismatist John Burns has been on the road for the last seven months, and will next appear at the Central States Numismatic Society 77th Anniversary Convention on April 28 through 30, 2016, in Schaumburg, Ill.

"This will be the second major coin show that the library has been transported to. The library’s traveling debut destination was at the ANA World’s Fair of Money last August 2015," the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists. "It is regularly set up at the Spring and Fall PAN Shows and is managed by PAN."

The traveling collection of reference books provides an informal, relaxed feel for anyone looking to explore the wide range of collection books.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Monday at 10:28 a.m. ET:

Gold: $1,219.40

$1,219.40 Silver: $15.250

6. Hot topics

