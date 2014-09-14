Monkey in India decided to be a philanthropist for a day
- Published: Sep 14, 2014, 9 AM
An Indian macaque monkey decided to become a philanthropist with someone’s money as he showered Indian rupee notes on a crowd in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, according to a Sept. 2 story posted on BBC.com.
Macaque monkeys are considered sacred by Hindus, who often feed them.
“The monkey had entered a house to look for food, but when it did not find anything to eat, it took the money. ...
“The cash-dispensing simian was first spotted sitting on a tin roof with a bundle of currency notes before it playfully started throwing them down one-by-one.
“As people began collecting notes of various denominations, the monkey moved on to a tree.
“But as it continued to distribute money, many people rushed there to pick up the falling notes.”
Some 300,000 monkeys live in the state and Shimla has long been a haven for the animals. But in recent years, the animals have been coming increasingly in conflict with humans, destroying crops, attacking people for food and biting children.
