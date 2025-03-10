Monday Morning Brief for March 10, 2025: Not a good idea

A proposal for the United States to produce a $250 note is not likely to be enacted, but the 250-unit denomination has been used elsewhere in the world. Russia used it with a 250-ruble note and Iraq still has a 250-dinar note in circulation.

Congress has been busy. Legislative leaders have been introducing measures on a variety of subjects, including some with numismatic interest covered in the March 24 issue of Coin World.

Some of the matters coming before Congress are new, introduced by either supporters or the opposition to the new party and person in power.

One routine for me of late is checking into the report issued each day at the congressional website Congress.gov. This allows me, as a student of history, to daydream about the inner workings of lawmakers and helps to give me an insight into what they are thinking. Sometimes, two words in that previous sentence get changed around and it becomes a question, i.e., “what are they thinking?”

It is a challenge for me to find out what matters with some numismatic connection are being developed in Congress before Paul Gilkes does. I’m not usually successful, because he has that reporter’s instinct that drives him, and I have an admittedly short attention span most days.

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When I do get the chance to pore through the daily reports, I often share some of the more questionable bills introduced with my wife. Invariably, she asks “What are they thinking?” I shrug my shoulders and move on.

That happened this week. First, there is the idea that the nation needs a $250 bill and President Donald J. Trump needs to be on it. Next, there is a call to give Benjamin Franklin the heave-ho from the $100 note, where he had been in some form since the late 19th century, and give his position to Trump.

The first measure was the eye-opener in this case, and got worldwide attention. It didn’t take long for critics to come out and let their views be known that there were a lot of things wrong with that idea. For starters, unlike some other nations like those in the British Commonwealth, this country doesn’t put people on currency while they are still living and breathing. Of course, rules can be changed, and if they are going to be changed, Congress is the place to do it. Not a likely change, but if you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

The denomination was the main subject of attention. Here we are, a nation that lopped off denominations higher than $100 many years ago. Even with inflation and prices being higher than they were when the decision was made to stop producing $500 and $1,000 notes, is there a need for a higher denomination note? The chosen denomination of 250 is symbolic because the nation will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026. The downside to this is that the symbolism has a shelf life — it loses a lot in 2027 and beyond.

While we’re talking symbolism, it’s important to note that some things mean different things in different cultures. Not long after Joe Wilson’s proposal for the new note, someone drew a parallel that cast our nation in a less than positive light. As reported in the E-Sylum, the electronic publication of the Numismatic Bibliomania Society issued weekly, the plan was subjected to ridicule. Seems the word for the number “250” is associated with terms such as greedy, stubborn and foolish in certain cultures. It’s not likely that Representative Wilson’s research staff knew or considered this when drafting their boss’s proposal.

Despite the negative connection, the 250 denomination exists or has existed in some form in other nations. Sierra Leone issued a commemorative 250-leone bank note in 2013. Bosnia and Herzegovina had a 250-dinara note in circulation in the early 1990s. Here’s a note from 1917 Russia before it became known as the Soviet Union. For even more modern examples, you need look only as far as Iraq, where a 250-dinar note is still in use. It is actually the smallest denomination in place that doesn’t use coins.

While a 250-unit denomination may have worked elsewhere in the world, anniversary or not, I don’t see it being a “thing” here, under any circumstance. One would think there are other more important matters that an elected representative could address and possibly will, but we’ll keep watching in wonderment. What are they thinking?

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