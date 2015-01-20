MintProducts forms auction division for coins, exonumia and more

The following press release was provided by MintProducts.com:

Internet Retailer MintProducts.com Announces New Auction Division: MintProducts Auctions

MintProducts.com, an Online Retail Coin Store specializing in U.S. and World Coins, announces the formation of a new coin auction company — MintProducts Auctions (MPA). MintProducts Auctions will hold live auctions in Nashua, NH and include online bidding through the MintProducts Auctions website as well as absentee bidding. The inaugural auction will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2015. Online bidding is expected to start around March 2, 2015.

Owner Jeff Kierstead has been attending auctions since the 1970's, ran auctions in the 1980’s, and helped form another auction company in the 1990’s. “Forming MPA seemed like a very natural progression for us [MintProducts.com]. It’s another way to help our many customers with their numismatic needs, whether buying or selling,” said Kierstead.



MintProducts Auctions sales will include hundreds of unreserved lots containing gold and silver coins, world coins, silver dollars, modern issues, key dates, type coins, copper and Colonials, tokens and medals, Proof sets, Mint sets, bullion, paper money and more.



The March 2015 auction will be limited to 750 lots and consignments will be accepted through Thursday, February 12, 2015. Please visit the Consignment Information section of the website or call us at 603-622-8290 for more information.

MintProducts Auctions is a division of MintProducts.com and owned by Jeff Kierstead of Jeff Kierstead Rare Coins. MPA is conducting the sale in conjunction with auctioneer Greg Walsh. Future auctions will be held on a quarterly basis. For more information, please see the MintProducts Auctions website at www.mintproductsauctions.com or email alisao@mintproducts.com. We look forward to your participation in our inaugural auction.

MintProducts Auctions

P.O. Box 10592

Bedford, NH 03110

603-622-8290

www.mintproductsauctions.com