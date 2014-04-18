Ming Dynasty note sells for $14,164 in auction

This circa 1368 to 1399 1-kuan note from the Ming Dynasty sold for $14,164 U.S. ($109,772 Hong Kong). The note has an image of 10 strings of cash coins on both the face and back, plus two large red scales on both the face and back. The note is printed on dark gray mulberry paper and graded About Uncirculated to Uncirculated.

An April 12 auction of bank notes, coins and scripophily from China and other Asian nations realized $204,774 in U.S. funds in Hong Kong by Archives International Auctions.

AIA conducted the auction in association with Dynasty Auctions Co. Ltd., according to Robert Schwartz of AIA.

Among the more than 400 lots offered was a 1-kuan note from the Ming Dynasty, circa 1368 to 1399 (Lot 1616), that sold for $14,164 U.S. ($109,772 in Hong Kong funds).

The note has an image of 10 strings of cash coins on both the face and back, plus two large red scales on both the face and back. The note is printed on dark gray mulberry paper and graded About Uncirculated to Uncirculated.

For more information about the auction, write to Archives International Auctions LLC, 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite No. 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. The firm can also be reached by telephone at 201-944-4800 or by email to info@archivesinternational.com.