Mexico issues commemorative 100-peso bank note
- Published: Mar 18, 2017, 4 AM
A new 100-peso note is Mexico’s first commemorative bank note since 2009. The red and yellow 100-peso note entered circulation on Feb. 5, the 100th anniversary of the approval of the Mexican constitution.
Both sides depict the scene at the event. The main image on the face shows Venustiano Carranza, Mexico’s president at the time, next to the chairman of Congress, Luis Manuel Rojas, being sworn in before the Constituent Assembly after amending the Constitution.
How $75 worth of Thomas Jefferson’s silver helped launch the U.S. Mint: Inside Coin World: On the morning of July 11, 1792, Thomas Jefferson took a historic two-block stroll through the streets of Philadelphia carrying $75 worth of his own silver.
The back is described by the Bank of Mexico as “Congressmen of the Constituent Assembly swearing to observe and enforce the Mexican Constitution.” Both images were furnished by the National Institute of Anthropology and History.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The note measures 134 millimeters by 66 millimeters and is made of cotton paper with a number of security measures. Among them are intaglio printing, a book that changes color from green to gold when the note is tilted, a security thread that changes from green to orange displaying a cube or “zipper” effect when tilted, a watermark, microprinting, and fluorescence.
The Bank of Mexico has a Spanish language video on its YouTube channel describing the note and the 20-peso ringed-bimetallic coin for the same event, which appears below.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform