The 500-peso bank note starting Mexico's new series features a portrait of Benito Juarez, representing the Reform and Restoration Period, on the face, and a gray whale and its calf, representing coastal ecosystems, on the back.

A new 500-peso bank note entered circulation in Mexico starting Aug. 28. It is the first in a new series of bank notes with a shared theme.

A 500-peso bank note, the first in a new series of Mexican notes, entered circulation on Aug. 28.

The Banco de Mexico said in a press release that the new notes will have improvements in their safety features, functionality and durability. Their designs will have a unified theme reflecting the nation’s history and patrimony.

The faces of the notes will represent the epochs in the national story: Old Mexico, Colonial Mexico, Independence, the Reform (1854) and the Restoration of the Republic (1867 to 1876), the Revolution, and Contemporary Mexico.

The reverses will highlight six national ecosystems with the depiction of World Heritage Sites recognized by UNESCO: rivers and lakes; temperate forests; dry forests; thickets and deserts; coasts, seas and islands; and rain forests. Each back will also feature examples of flora and fauna indigenous to the particular ecosystem.

Blue is the dominant color on the 146- by 65-millimeter (5.75- by 2.56-inch) 500-peso note. The face is dedicated to the Reform and Restoration period, with a portrait of President Benito Juárez (1806 to 1872) as the main element in the center. Immediately to his left, symbolizing the restoration of the Republic, is part of a vignette showing the triumphal entry of Juarez into Mexico City on July 15, 1867. The denomination at top right changes from blue to green when tilted. The note also has a color-changing thread, watermark, intaglio printing, tactile lines, and other expected security measures.

The back shows a scene of the ecosystem of coasts, seas and islands in the Biosphere Reserve of El Vizcaíno, a World Heritage Site, in Baja California Sur. A gray whale and its calf are in the center, with some sea vegetation at the bottom.

More information is available from the Bank of Mexico’s website.

