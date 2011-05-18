Memphis paper show on schedule

The 35th annual International Paper Money Show June 10 to 12 will be conducted despite the recent flooding in Memphis, Tenn., according to LFK Tradeshows.

“The Memphis IPMS will continue as planned. There are no flooding issues that are affecting the convention center or downtown hotels,” according to a May 12 release posted at www.memphisipms.com.

The IPMS is the longest-running U.S. show devoted exclusively to paper money in the United States.

The IPMS is held at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis. The show hotel is the Memphis Marriott Downtown.

Downtown Memphis is the closest neighborhood to the Mississippi River, which crested on May 10 at 48 feet, just shy of the record-setting 1937 flood that reached 48.7 feet.

Memphis International Airport and major highways surrounding the city were not affected and are open for business. ¦