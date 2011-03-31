Memphis means paper money

To paper money collectors Memphis means money.

Now there’s “Memphis money.”

Lyn Knight, owner of the International Paper Money Show conducted annually in Memphis, Tenn., recently sent paper money dealers a pack of 100 advertising notes.

One side of the pieces promote not only the IPMS but the 50th anniversary of both the Society of Paper Money Collectors and the International Bank Note Society. The scrip also features the printed signatures of Mark Anderson and Peter Symes, the respective presidents of the IBNS and the SPMC. A simulated security thread states "IPMS 35th Anniversary" and the “seal” on the right side features the text "Memphis 2011 SPMC Memphis 2011 IPMS."

The text on that side states "If you want to talk paper money, you have to come to Memphis!" The dates of the show and admission cost of the show are also printed on this side. Each piece bears a serial number M00350050T relating to the 35th IPMS and the 50th anniversaries of SPMC and IPMS.

The other side of the scrip states "200 tables largest exhibit of paper money ever at one show," and also provides the hours and location of the show, the name of the show hotel, and the contact information for the bourse chairman and exhibit chairman.

In the letter accompanying the advertising notes, Knight wrote: “We hope you will pass out these notes as you see fit. This is your show as much as it is mine. Let’s make it a great one!”

Knight suggested dealers put the scrip in their stores or include them in shipments or mailings to their customers or hand them out at coin and paper money shows.

Knight bought the show from the Memphis Coin Club in 2009. The 2010 show was the first under the management of LFK Tradeshows Inc.

The 2011 show, set for June 10 to 12, is the 35th show. Collectors can expect a continued emphasis on collector-friendly bourse layout, educational exhibits and speakers.

For more information about the show, visit the show Web site www.memphisipms.com, contact bourse chairman Doug Davis at (817) 723-7231 or e-mail Davis at doug@memphisipms.com. ¦