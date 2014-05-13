May 13, 2014, first day of sales for triple $2 notes

May 13 is the first day of sale for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s 2014 $2 Triple Deuce set.

Limited to 3,000 sets worldwide, the set features a Series 2003A $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, a Series 2009 $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a Series 2009 $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Each note features matching serial numbers beginning with “2014.”

The "2014 $2 Triple Deuce Set" is priced at $54.95. Bulk pricing is available, after the pre-release period expires, at $49.95 for quantities of 25 or more sets. Shipment begins May 20, 2014. For more details or to order, visit the BEP website.