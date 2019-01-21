Mauritius issues polymer 2,000-rupee note

Polymer notes are more difficult to counterfeit, and Mauritius is hoping that De La Rue' s Safeguard substrate will deter the prolific faking of its 2000-rupee notes.

Mauritius has a new 2,000-rupee bank note, which was issued in polymer as a replacement for the oft-counterfeited paper bank note of the same denomination.

The counterfeiting of the Mauritius 2,000-rupee note, worth about $58, is apparently so widespread that the notes are being replaced with a new note, of basically the same design but made of polymer instead of paper, and with upgraded security.

Old 2,000-rupee notes will be legal tender until Feb. 1, 2019, after which they will be redeemable only at the offices of the central bank.

Additionally, an identification document will be required to exchange paper notes for polymer notes, and there is an exchange limit of 500,000 rupees, or 250 bank notes.

Inside Coin World: Collecting silver dollars by type: The February monthly edition of Coin World features the nation’s legacy of silver dollars, stretching from 1794, when a small number of Flowing Hair dollars were struck, to today’s American Eagle silver dollar, produced by the millions every year.

The new note was announced by De La Rue on Dec. 6, saying that this is the 35th bank note printed on its polymer substrate, called Safeguard, since it was introduced in 2012. The printing firm said the new note includes a feature called Illuminate that “uses a combination of inks, including matte and iridescent inks, to inject vivid color into the polymer window.” On this note, the window includes an image of a dodo bird.

The note’s face has a hand-engraved portrait of former Prime Minister Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, and keeps the patterns, microprinting, and secure inks of its predecessor. The back depicts a man with an ox cart carrying sugarcane.

The Bank of Mauritius website offers a list of dos and don’ts about how to handle polymer that is not usually part of a new note announcement.

Dos: Keep the polymer banknote flat. Use paper bands when packing them. Clean with soap and cold water if it is stained with oil, beverages, sweat or chemicals. If a tear is noted, mend it with tape.

Don’ts: Do not expose to high temperatures by placing on a very hot surface. Do not fold by applying heavy pressure. Do not use rubber bands to bundle during packing. Do not use staples and pins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter