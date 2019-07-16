Mauritania places polymer 20-ouguiya note into circulation

The central bank of the northwest African country of Mauritania placed a new polymer 20-ouguiya note into circulation during November.

The note, equivalent to 53 U.S. cents, will circulate concurrently with the coin of the same denomination introduced in 2018.

The note illustrates two elements that the bank describes as emblematic of the country.

One side has the grand mosque of Gataga in the southern city of Kaedi. Built in 1946, it is one of the oldest mosques in the country. It architecture, called Sudano-Sahelian, is found in many old Islamic cities in sub-Saharan Africa.

The other side features a geological wonder, Guelb Errichât. Located in the north of the country, this unique structure is visible from space and is known worldwide as the Eye of Africa.

Like the other bank notes in circulation since 2018, the note contains security features, such as transparent windows, raised printing, color changing inks and tactile elements. It was printed by the Canadian Banknote Co.

