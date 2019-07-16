Mauritania celebrates anniversary of its ouguiya currency

The West African nation of Mauritania marked the 50th anniversary of the creation of the ouguiya on June 18, 1973, with the issue of a commemorative 50-ouguiya bank note.

The West African nation of Mauritania marked the 50th anniversary of the creation of the ouguiya on June 18, 1973, with several announcements, most notably the issue of a commemorative 50-ouguiya bank note.

The new note was not announced by press release or on the central bank’s website, but in a YouTube video by the governor of the Central Bank of Mauritania, Mohammed-Lemine Dheby.

The value is equivalent to $1.45 U.S.

Its design is like that of the current purple one except for its gray and green color and new improved features compared to the existing bill regarding security, durability, and improved dirt-repelling properties. The regular issue will continue to circulate.

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The new note’s most unusual aspect is that it is presented in three substrates: A polymer center sandwiched by paper, a paper substrate of cotton mixed with sisal, and a paper center sandwiched by polymer.

Governor Dheby said that in addition to the objective of commemorating the anniversary, another goal is to compare the three substrates over a reasonable period to eventually select the one that is most adaptable in terms of security and durability.

The face of the 130- by 66-millimeter note has Arabic text with a security thread and the number “50” in gold-colored optically variable ink. The face also depicts the central bank’s headquarters building and the Ibn Abass Mosque in the capital city of Nouakchott. The back has French text and a design that blends traditional metal tea pot and musical instruments with modern wind turbines and solar panels. The national flag on a deep blue background is revealed under ultraviolet light.

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