Manifest Auctions to offer U.S. paper money at Oct. 25 auction

This Series 1999 $10 Federal Reserve note features a low serial number. It has a pre-sale estimate of $4,000.

This Series 1902 $5 note issued by The Harney County National Bank of Burns (Oregon) is one of only four large-size notes known to exist from the bank. No grade was given for the note that is estimated to bring $10,000.

This First Charter $2 national bank note issued by The Traders National Bank of Charlotte (North Carolina), is “one of two collectible specimens for the bank,” according to the auction firm. PCGS Currency graded the note Very Fine 20 Apparent for minor restorations.

Manifest Auctions of South Carolina will offer a rare First Charter $2 note from The Traders National Bank of Charlotte (North Carolina) during its Oct. 25 auction.

The First Charter $2 national bank note issued by The Traders National Bank of Charlotte (North Carolina), is “one of two collectible specimens for the bank,” according to the auction firm. PCGS Currency graded the note Very Fine 20 Apparent for minor restorations.

The note has a pre-sale estimate of $40,000.

Also to be offered is a Series 1902 $5 note issued by The Harney County National Bank of Burns (Oregon) is one of only four large-size notes known to exist from the bank. No grade was given for the note that is estimated to bring $10,000.

In addition a Series 1999 $10 Federal Reserve note featuring a low serial number will be offered. According to the auction catalog the note is “a very strong VF [Very Fine].” It has a pre-sale estimate of $4,000.

Auction lot viewing is available online. For more information email Manifest Auctions or telephone 864-520-2208. In addition to telephone and electronic bidding, live bidding will take place at the firm's physical location, 361 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. Mint gets ready to launch four-coin Kennedy silver half dollar set on Oct. 28

Rare issue 1879-CC Morgan dollar in black GSA holder sold for $42,777: 'Buy the Holder' Market Analysis

Morgan dollar in GSA holder disproves old adage, U.S. Mint monthly gold sales double: Week's Most Read

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales from U.S. Mint more than double in September

Five sure-fire ways to make money in coins: Buy blue chips