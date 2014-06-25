Mack Martin recipient of SPMC Best in Show exhibit award

At left, Pierre Fricke, president of the Society of Paper Money, presents Mack Martin, with the SPMC Best in Show Award for his exhibit during the 38th annual International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn., June 13 to 15.

Mack Martin was the winner of the Society of Paper Money Collectors Best in Show exhibit award during the 38th annual International Paper Money Show held June 13 to 15 in Memphis, Tenn.

Martin's exhibit was on Baby Bonds.

Honorable mention exhibit awards were presented to Armen Hovsepian for his exhibit, “Islamic Republic of Iran,” and to Andrew Shiva for “Large Size Serial #1 Nationals.”

The society also presented first- and second-place literary awards for articles in seven different categories for articles published in the society’s bimonthly magazine Paper Money.

First place in articles about the Confederate States of America went to George Tremmel for his article “Counterfeit Confederate Currency: New Discoveries.” Second place in that category went to Steve Feller for “1847 Note Survey of Type 64 CSA $500 notes.”

Lee Loftus won first place in the federal currency category for “1933 $10 silver certificates: the Making of a Rarity.” Second place was awarded to Doug Murray for “A Russian Counterfeit Intrigue.”

Frank Clark took first place in the national bank note category for “First National Bank of Bells, TX,” and second place went to Peter Huntoon and Andrew Shiva for “Greatest Territorial Discoveries of All Time.”

In the obsolete note category Richard Frey’s article took first place, “The Rebel Who Issued Obsolete Currency” and Terry Bryan was awarded second place for “Bank Cancelling Hammer.”

Loren Gatch’s articles about world notes, “Detachable Canadian Political Currency” and “The Hague Conference on Complementary Currency,” captured first and second place, respectively, in their category.

Fred Reed won first place in the miscellaneous category, for “150 Years: Remembering the Battle of Gettysburg,” and second place went to Jeff Sullivan for “Detecting ‘Enhanced’ Notes.”

For more information about Society of Paper Money Collectors, contact the society’s membership director, Frank Clark, at Box 117060, Carrollton, TX 75011-7060, or visit the society’s website.