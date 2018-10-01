The Banco Nacional Ultramarino issued this Year of the Pig 10-pataca note to celebrate the lunar calendar. A similar note was issued by the Banco da China.

Two banks in Macau celebrate the Year of the Pig of the Chinese lunar calendar with a pair of limited-edition commemorative notes.

The two banks authorized by the Monetary Authority of Macau, Banco Nacional Ultramarino and Banco da China, have issued limited quantities of 10-pataca bank notes commemorating the Chinese Year of the Pig.

They are dated 2019 and are legal tender, but it is doubtful that many will ever be found in circulation.

Inside Coin World: Junk boxes offer a lot for a little: Reports about junk box “treasures” and what else a discovery of Roman treasure coins reveals in England are just two of the articles found exclusively in Coin World.

The notes issued by the two banks are nearly identical in design. Their legends are in Chinese and, in recognition of Macau’s colonial past, Portuguese. They are predominantly pink in color and have a drawing of a right-facing pig in red and a Chinese calendar on the face. The back has the same pig, but in gold and facing left. The only discernible difference between the two banks’ notes is that the headquarters building of the respective bank is shown on the left side of the back.

The two banks had an online registration period for 2018 Year of the Dog notes and the 2019 Year of the Pig notes from June 11 to June 26. Order quantities were limited to 100 notes total, comprising 25 Dog notes and 25 Pig notes from each bank. Successful registrants can pick up their notes between Aug. 27 and Nov. 9.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter