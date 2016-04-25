Annual Maastricht Paper Money Fair breaks records

A record number of 225 participating dealers were joined by about 1,000 visitors from all over the world at the Maastricht Paper Money Fair on April 8 to 10. The annual Netherlands show is now in its 30th year and has grown to the extent that, since there is no longer a facility large enough to hold a bourse in Maastricht itself, it has relocated six miles away to the municipality of Valkenburg. The fair, as owner Jos Eijsermans explains, has become such a trademark among banknote collectors and dealers that to change its name to anything else “did not seem to be a good idea.”

Comments were positive. Chris Webb of London’s Dix, Noonan, Webb said there were perhaps a few less people overall because of a clash with the Hong Kong show, but more new people, especially young people. He said it was extremely busy on Saturday and most table holders left pleased.

Jason Bradford of PCGS Currency went to Maastricht from a busy Singapore Coin Fair and confirmed Webb’s opinion on attendance, but nonetheless called it a record show for PCGS, in that “we graded more notes on site there than we’ve ever graded at any show, anywhere, anytime.” Most dealers confirmed that the world market continues to be strong in most areas. In particular, notes from the Middle East — both vintage and modern — continue to experience surging demand.