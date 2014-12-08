Lyn Knight Santa-themed open house to benefit charity

A homage to Santa and the spirit of giving will be hosted at the Lyn Knight auction facility in Lenexa, Kan., from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17.

The event will be hosted by Lyn and Debbie Knight, Nathan and Maggie Bechthold and Liz Townsend, of Collectible Properties, Inc., to benefit the children and families served by Operation Breakthrough.

The mission of Operation Breakthrough is to help children who are living in poverty develop to their fullest potential by providing them a safe, loving and educational environment.

The old-fashioned celebration will include a selection of holiday favorites to eat and drink, provided by friends of Operation Breakthrough.

The Knight firm's gallery will feature an exhibition of Santa Claus from the last 100 years from around the world.

Knight said he has chosen nearly 2,000 Santa postcards from his collection to put on display and offer for sale to benefit Operation Breakthrough. Knight said 20 percent of all Santa sales will be donated to the charity, based in Kansas City, Mo.

In addition to the exhibit, two raffles will be conducted featuring American Eagle gold coins and U.S. paper money from $1,000 notes to an uncut sheet of $1 Federal Reserve notes as prizes. Tickets are $10 each and only 1,000 tickets will be sold for each raffle. Ticket buyers do not have to be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased by emailing Knight.

The exhibit is open to anyone, and even Santa promises to stop by, according to a news release.

For more information about the charity Operation Breakthrough, visit its website.

Donations can be sent directly to the group at Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost, Kansas City, MO 64109.

The auction facility is located at 14144 Santa Fe Trail Dr., Lenexa, KS 66215. For more information call 913-338-3779.