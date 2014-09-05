Lyn Knight offers Internet auction of U.S., world notes

A $5 remainder note for the Dayton Bank of St. Paul, Minn., is among the lots of obsolete notes to be offered on Knight Live Sept. 17 to 19 by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions.

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will offer more than 1,300 lots of U.S. and world notes in a four-session, Knight Live, Internet auction Sept. 17 to 19.

A $5 remainder note for the Dayton Bank of St. Paul, Minn., is among the lots of obsolete notes to be offered Sept. 17.

The uniface note is a tribute to the engraver’s art with six different designations of the denomination along with allegorical figures galore. The note, graded by the auction firm as Choice Uncirculated, is estimated to bring $225 to $350.

A Series 1929 $100 national bank note issued by the Bank of America National Trust and Savings Association in San Francisco, will also be offered Sept. 17. The note is graded Very Fine by the auction firm and is estimated to realize $500 to $750.

A 1939 500-afghani note of Afghanistan featuring a portrait of King Muhammad Zahir on the face and a depiction of his palace on the back will be offered Sept. 19. The note is described as a “pleasing original, extremely difficult [to find] high denomination.” It is graded by the firm as Extremely Fine to About Uncirculated.

The four-part Knight Live auction will also include its first-ever session featuring world replacement notes. The 480 lots will be offered Sept. 18.

