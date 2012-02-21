Lyn Knight Currency Auctions plans sale at CPMX event

U.S. and world paper money will be offered by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions during the 18th annual Chicago Paper Money Expo set for March 8 to 10 at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The auction will be conducted in six sessions — three live floor auctions during the show and three online sessions through Knight Live on the firm’s website March 12 to 13. More than 300 lots of solid serial numbered notes, errors and type notes from the James W. “Billy” Key Collection will be offered on March 9; that collection is featured in a separate auction catalog.

Some highlights:

Government of Ceylon, 1938 10-rupee note, “couple unobtrusive light stains,” Lot 85, choice Very Fine/Extremely Fine.

China, circa 1368 to 1399 Ming Dynasty 1-kuan note, Lot 91, framed, Very Good/Fine.

Costa Rica, 100-peso note proof for El Banco Anglo-Costarricense, “couple unobtrusive pinholes in margin areas, extremely rare in any form,” Lot 233, About Uncirculated/Uncirculated.

Guatemala, 1943 10-quetzale note issued by the Banco Central de Guatemala, Lot 364, PCGS Currency Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality.

Lebanon, 1939 50-livre note issued by Banque de Syrie et du Liban, Lot 481, Paper Money Guaranty Choice AU-58.

United States, Series 1953 18-subject uncut sheet of $2 United States notes autographed on the lower right-hand note by both United States Treasurer Ivy Baker Priest and Treasury Secretary G.M. Humphrey, “the top left note is serial number 2, all the other [serial numbers] end with a 2, Lot 1322, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 PPQ.

United States, Series 1933 $10 silver certificate, Friedberg 1700 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 1352, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 PPQ.

United States, Series 2003A $1 Federal Reserve notes, single-lot offering of 100 with consecutive mismatched serial numbers, “more than one half [of the notes] are [graded] ’68s and there is also a ’69, which represents the finest known mismatch ever graded,” Lot 1531, PCGS Currency grades vary.

Rhode Island, May 1786 2-shilling, 6-pence colonial note, Lot 1619, PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 69 PPQ.

Confederate States of America, April 16, 1863, $100 note, Lot 1649, Crisp Uncirculated.

Georgia, $5 bank note proof for the North Western Bank of Georgia (Ringgold), Lot 1743, Choice Proof.

Virginia, $10 July 2, 1857, bank note for the Farmers Bank of Fincastle, Lot 1841, Fine.

United States, Series 1862 $100 legal tender note, F-165, Lot 1905, PCGS Currency VF-25 Apparent (for edge restoration, according to the catalog).

United States, Series 1882 $50 gold certificate, F-1188, Lot 1983, “three solid folds but little sign of real circulation,” PCGS VF-30 PPQ.

United States, $2 national bank note issued by the Southern Michigan National Bank (Coldwater), F-389, Lot 2199, VF/EF.

United States, $10 national bank note issued by the First National Bank of Manistique (Michigan), F-577, Lot 1330, VF/XF.

United States, $5 national bank note issued by the First National Bank of Paw Paw (Michigan), F-397, Lot 2367, VF.

United States, $10 national bank note issued by the Ocean City National Bank (New Jersey), F-635, Lot 2483, VF.

United States, $10 national bank note issued by Seventh Avenue National Bank of New York, F-633, Lot 2531, “a sheet fold along the bottom edge,” choice AU.

United States, $10 national bank note issued by the Citizens National Bank of Xenia (Ohio), F-420, Lot 2636, VF-plus. ¦