Lowest-value Federal Reserve note tops in 2016

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Annual Production Report for fiscal year 2016 (October 2015 to September 2016) has been posted on the BEP website.

The facilities in Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, printed a combined total of 7,584,000,000 notes, an increase of 550,600,000 notes over the prior year. Eighty percent of that reflected an increase in production of the $100 denomination, for which a total of 1,516,800,000 pieces were printed.

Last minted in 1909, Indian Head cent still a collector favorite: Our first monthly issue of the summer is rich with Indian Head cent insights, along with 'State quarters' for world coin collectors — a fascinating contrast.

2016 was the third year in a row that $1 bills accounted for the largest printing, with 2,425,600,000 made, after the new $100 note accounted for the most in 2012 and 2013. The $20 denomination followed with 1,939,200,000 notes. A total of 179,200,000 $2 notes were printed in fiscal 2016, up from only 32,000,000 the year before. The BEP has said that the recent production will be enough to meet the demand for the foreseeable future.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The Annual Report does not break down production by facility. That can only be determined by researching the monthly figures the BEP provides here.

The totals for all denominations for the past two years appear in the table below:

BEP's Federal Reserve Note Production:

Denomination FY 2015 FY 2016

$1 2,451,200,000 2,425,600,000

$2 32,000,000 179,200,000

$5 755,200,000 819,200,000

$10 627,000,000 480,000,000

$20 1,868,800,000 1,939,200,000

$50 220,800,000 224,000,000

$100 1,078,400,000 1,516,800,000