Louisenthal uses new house note to promote technology

Louisenthal, the bank note paper manufacturing subsidiary of the German technology company Giesecke+Devrient, has a new house note called “The Dancer.”

Images courtesy of Louisenthal.

Louisenthal, the bank note paper manufacturing subsidiary of the German technology company Giesecke+Devrient, has a new house note called “The Dancer” that it presents as both fascinating and forgery-proof, and “showtime for a new design.”

The incorporated technology is called JUMP, can be used on either paper or polymer, and combines two security feature — the firm’s proprietary SPARK technology and the RollingStar LEAD foil — to tell a story. Among the elements used are micro-mirrors, holograms, relief, 3D effects, and dynamic color-shifts that work even under low light.

On the face side of the house note, a SPARK klieg light illuminates a stage on which a ballet is taking place. On the foil strip in the center, a curtain opens and a ballet dancer starts moving in different directions. A cylinder mold watermark is at the right.

The back of the house note has another security thread running from top to bottom that is described as fitting seamlessly into a ballerina scene.

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