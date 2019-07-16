Liberia issues four new bank notes to complete series

Informational publication from the bank illustrates all denominations and details of the notes’ security devices.

The Central Bank of Liberia released the final four denominations in its updated bank note series on Sept. 21. The $20, $50, $500, and $1,000 notes join the $100 note that was issued in September 2021.

The $5 and $10 bills were replaced with coins of the same denominations ($1,000 Liberian is the equivalent of $6.50 in United States currency). Federal Reserve notes are also legal tender and are used alongside the Liberian dollar.

Liberia’s 18th president, William V.S. Tubman, is on the $20 note, which has a reverse showing men and women at an outdoor market.

The $50 note depicts the 20th president, Samuel Kanyon Doe, and a man tending to an oil palm tree.

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The $500 denomination features a scene of the seven women designers of the Liberian flag and an adult hippopotamus with her calf.

The $1,000 note is the new highest denomination. It shows “Sixteen tribes of Liberia” represented by their tribal masks on the face and the Capitol building in Monrovia on the back.

The seal of the Central Bank of Liberia is on all the backs of all the notes. One of its components is a pair of crossed kissi pennies, long one of the collecting world’s most popular “traditional” currencies. When the Liberian dollar was created upon independence in 1847, the kissi penny was still a circulating indigenous currency.

Security enhancements on the series include security threads showing stars with pulsating and dynamic color changing effects; a see-through registration device with fragments of the Liberian star on the face and back so that when the note is held up to the light, the face and back patterns resolve into a complete image of the star; a watermark; and microtext visible under a magnifying glass. Intaglio printing is used on the sides of each note to distinguish by touch between different denominations, and also large-size denomination numerals are in the lower left corners.

The substrate is paper.

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