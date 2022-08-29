Lesotho issues commemorative note honoring nation’s king

Lesotho’s new commemorative 200-maloti note was issued in honor of the 60th birthday of King Letsie III.

The Central Bank of Lesotho broke with its policy of only issuing commemorative coins with the release of a commemorative bank note on July 17.

The 200-maloti note (the U.S. equivalent of about $10.63) is in honor of the 60th birthday of King Letsie III, who was king from 1990 to 1995 and from 1997 onwards.

The 200-maloti note is the highest of the country’s five bank note denominations.

With an issue of 5 million notes, the bank says they are intended for general circulation with the regular issue of the same value.

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The commemorative note, in fact, mostly differs from the regular issue in that it features on the face a portrait of King Letsie III alone, whereas on all other denominations he is joined by his predecessors, King Moshoeshoe I and King Moshoeshoe II. In addition, it has the number 60 printed on the triangular Basotho hat on the right side of the note and specific commemorative text.

The back has the same man on horseback as the regular issue. The watermark is King Moshoeshoe I wearing a top hat. The Basotho hat, also called a mokorotlo, is a straw hat with a wide brim and a pointed top, inspired by the shape of Mount Qiloane. It is so important as a national symbol that it is the centerpiece of the national flag.

Letsie III first became king in 1990 when his father, Moshoeshoe II, was deposed and sent into exile in Great Britain. Moshoeshoe was restored in 1995 but died in a car accident the following year and Letsie III became king again.

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