Latest error coins, paper money from Jim's Coin's and

Jan 21, 2012
U.S. coin and paper money errors are offered in the latest mail-bid sale (J-49) conducted by Jim’s Coins & Stamps in Madison, Wis.
Among the errors offered in the sale are a no-date Jefferson 5-cent coin overstruck on a Roosevelt dime, graded Mint State 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. (Lot 25), and an 1859 Indian Head copper-nickel cent struck 25 percent off center, graded Very Fine 30 by Professional Coin Grading Service (Lot 42).
Bidding on items in the mail-bid sale closes Jan. 29.
To bid on items, mail bids to Jim’s Coins & Stamps, Hilldale Shopping Center, 702 N. Midvale Blvd., B-2, Madison, WI 53705, telephone the firm at 608-233-2118 or email Jim’s at jimscoins@sbcglobal.net. ¦
