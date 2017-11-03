Should large bills return to circulation?: Week's Most Read

The government ceased deliveries of large-denomination notes in July 1945 and some officials have even advocated for the elimination of $100 bills. However, an economist argues that the $500 Federal Reserve note should be returned to circulation. Our readers seemed to agree, making this our top post of the week.

It’s that time again, when we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Scottsdale Mint releases Queen Nefertiti 5-ounce silver coin: Queen Nefertiti is the latest honoree in the Scottsdale Mint’s series of Egyptian Relics 5-ounce silver coins.

4. Congressmen press the U.S Mint for action on counterfeit gold and silver coins: Two members of Congress have asked the U.S. Mint and the Secret Service to become more aggressive combating counterfeits.

3. Shipwrecks can yield more than gold bars and silver coins, but paper money?: A Series 1935E $1 silver certificate star note recovered from the wreckage of the SS Andrea Doria 28 years after the ship’s 1956 sinking is offered at auction.

2. Former coin dealer gets federal jail time for income tax invasion: Former coin dealer William Dominick was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for income tax evasion involving U.S. Mint product sales.

1. Decades after big notes became obsolete, economist seeks their return: Large-denomination notes stopped circulating in the United States at the end of World War II. One economist believes they have a role to play today.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter