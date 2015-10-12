Large-size notes dominate high-end lots in auction

A cut sheet of Series 1891 $20 Treasury notes is estimated at $30,000 to $50,000. The group, graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ, shows A-B-C-D plate position notes in consecutive order, recreating the sheet of four as originally printed.

A Series 1899 $5 “Indian Chief note” (F-271), common in lesser grades, is a rarity in Gem New 68 PPQ, but the Stack's Bowers auction has one, bottom. A Series 1896 $5 “Educational note” (F-268) graded New 67 PPQ also appears in the auction, top.

An assortment of high quality or rare large-size issues dominates the upper end of the upcoming Stack’s Bowers Galleries currency auction in Baltimore on Nov. 4 to 6.

Leading the way, after the unique Friedberg 212b interest-bearing note (see separate story, page 1, with estimated prices of from $30,000 to $40,000 each, are three iconic silver certificates, every one graded Superb Gem New by PCGS Currency.

Friedberg 263, an 1886 $5 silver certificate, is the famous “Silver Dollar Back note” with a numerical grade of New 66 Premium Paper Quality. Next is a Series 1896 $5 “Educational note” (F-268) graded New 67 PPQ.

The third is a Series 1899 $5 “Indian Chief note” (F-271), common in lesser grades, but a rarity in Gem New 68 PPQ; PCGS Currency has given this high a grade to only four of the more than 1,200 notes recorded, and Paper Money Guaranty, to just one.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Also appearing in the upper level of silver certificates were two F-245 Series 1891 $2 notes (depicting William Windom), each in Gem New 67, one graded so by PCGS Currency, the other by PMG.

A cut sheet of Series 1891 $20 Treasury notes (F-375) graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality is estimated at $30,000 to $50,000. The group shows show A-B-C-D plate position notes in consecutive order, recreating the sheet of four as originally printed.

At about $30,000 is a Series 1890 version of the $20 Treasury note (F-372) graded Extremely Fine 40 by PCGS Currency. The intricate, ornate backs of the Series 1890 notes make them popular today, but the series was short-lived because of potential counterfeiting problems.

The last large size $10 United States note (F-123), the Series 1923 issue, which is called the “Poker Chip note” because it looks as if there are two poker chips on the back, is another example a of a note that becomes exceedingly rare in the highest conditions. At PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, this is one of only 20 at this level or higher out of a known population of 515. Estimated in the same $25,000 range is one of only 64 recorded $50 1869 Rainbow Note (F-151) graded Very Fine 30 by PMG.

The auction also offers two Series 1861 $5 demand notes — the very first federal currency issued.

The first is a newly discovered note payable at the Treasury Office in Cincinnati, the scarcest of the five different locations. This is only the sixth known F-4 note and, even graded by PMG as a lowly Choice Fine 15 Net with tape repairs, it is the finest known. It is estimated at $12,500 to $17,500.

The other demand note, with the same estimate, is an F-5 issue payable at St. Louis and rated PMG VF-20 Net with minor repairs. It is one of nine known.

In total, 33 lots in the 839-lot sale have a low estimate, each, of at least $10,000.