Kyrgyz Republic to introduce a new series of bank notes

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic will introduce new 200-, 500- and 1,000-som notes of its fifth series of currency on May 10.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic introduced new 200-, 500- and 1,000-som notes of its fifth series of currency on May 10.

The new notes mark the 30th anniversary of the national currency and its evolution from what the bank classifies as coupon notes with familiar security features, to the notes with high-level security features and enhanced design. They are printed on a paper substrate by De La Rue. The 1,000- and 500-som notes measure 144 by 68 millimeters, while the 200-som note is 138 by 66 millimeters in size.

The yellow 200-som note features on the face a portrait of journalist and poet Alykul Osmonov (1915 to 1950) and an excerpt from one of his poems on the back.

The 500-som note is light purple in color. The face has folklore storyteller Sayakbai Karalaev (1894 to 1971), most famous for his telling of the epic poem Manas. The Mausoleum of Manas, dedicated to the poem’s hero, is depicted on the back.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The 1,000-som note is gray in color with the face depicting Jusup Balasagyn, the 11th century poet who is the namesake of the national university. The back has the sacred Sulaiman Mountain, which is the only World Heritage Site located entirely in Kyrgyzstan, and the Takhti Sulaiman (Throne of Solomon) monument.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter