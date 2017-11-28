Kyrgyz Republic issues commemorative note
- Published: Nov 28, 2017, 2 AM
The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic issued its first-ever commemorative bank note, with a face value of 2,000 soms (the U.S. equivalent of about $28.70), on Nov. 17.
The note was issued to commemorate two events, the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence, and the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the national currency.
The centerpiece of the face of the note is the monument to Manas, the national hero who united the Kyrgyz tribes, represented on the bank note in the form of stylized ornaments. An image of the symbol “Umai Ene” represents the oldest deity, who is said to be the ancestor of all Turkic peoples. Also depicted are the traditional nomadic dwellings known as yurts, in symbol of prosperity and wellbeing.
The main device on the back of the notes is a stylized tree, symbolic of life and prosperity. An image of the 23,000-foot Khan-Tengri Peak represents the independent spirit of the Kyrgyz people. A floating golden eagle against a background of the mountain lake Issyk-Kul, the second-largest saltwater lake in the world, symbolizes the openness and freedom of the Kyrgyz people.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The note’s security devices include a color hologram in which the number “25” changes to a national symbol when the note is tilted; a micro-optical band; a hidden image showing rainbow bands when tilted; an iridescent strip of a soaring bird; a three-dimensional multitone watermark; and a pass-through register in which overlapping images on the face and back sides form the figure “2000.”
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform