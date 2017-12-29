New 'supernote' counterfeit $100 FRN in Asia

A specialist analyzes a suspected supernote at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul. While the U.S. Secret Service would not answer Coin World’s questions on the possible counterfeits, an official did acknowledge “ongoing investigations.”

Another week has come to a close, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Palladium demand pushes the metal’s price to 17-year high: Demand for palladium, primarily for use in autocatalyst applications, pushed the spot price of the precious metal Dec. 22 to high ground it hasn't reached in 17 years.

4. 1853 Seated Liberty, Arrows and Rays half dollar headlines Legend’s last sale of the year: The Mint added arrows at the date on the obverse and rays around the eagle on the reverse to mark a weight reduction in 1853.

3. Jim Thorpe dominates reverse design for 2018 Native American dollar: The first numismatic products from the U.S. Mint to include the 2018 Native American Jim Thorpe $1 coins will be offered in February.

2. Mint limits sales window for limited-edition WWI Coin and Medal sets: The five 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets will be available for sale during only a 30-day purchasing window.

1. South Korean bank reports new generation of ‘supernote’ counterfeit: A new generation of “supernotes” may have appeared in circulation in Asia. The suspected counterfeits are of Series 2006 $100 U.S. Federal Reserve notes.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter