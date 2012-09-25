Kolbe-Fanning offer literature auction

In total, 1,092 lots of numismatic literature, featuring selections from the library of F. Gordon Frost, among others, are offered in an Oct. 4 mail, telephone and email bid sale by Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers LLC.

The sale includes works about ancient, medieval and modern coins from around the world; specialized works on Russian numismatics and British tokens; and classic 19th and 20th century American auction catalogs.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Among the lots being offered are these highlights:

Lot 1, Numismatic Notes and Monographs from the American Numismatic Society, Nos. 1 to 166, covering the period 1920 to 1996, conditions vary.

Lot 268, Copy Number 1 out of 150 of the W. J. Davis and W.A. Waters 1922 reference, Tickets and Passes of Great Britain and Ireland Struck or Engraved on Metal, Ivory, Etc., “Near Fine.”

Lot 576, No. 8 of only 15 possible sets, 10 auction catalogs from the firms Bowers and Ruddy and Bowers and Merena plus one book devoted to the Garrett, Eliasberg, Brand and Norweb collections, presentation set to Michael Hodder.

Lot 680, 1875 edition with Woodbury Type plate of Sylvester S. Crosby’s The Early Coins of America, “Near fine.”

For more information on the sale, contact Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers LLC, 141 W. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43239-2700, telephone the firm at 614-414-0855, email it at df@numislit.com or visit the website www.numislit.com. ¦