Know Your Money: Radar Notes

A radar note features a serial number that reads the same forward and backward. The note, graded Choice About Uncirculated 58 EPQ by PMG, sold for $192.00 in July 2025.

The thrill of the hunt is high when the search is on for unusual serial numbers on paper currencies. One of the best finds is the “radar note.”

A radar banknote is a type of note where the serial number reads the same forward and backward — just like a palindrome. For example, a note with the serial number 1234321 or, in the case of the illustrated example, 02599520 would be a radar note because the digits mirror symmetrically.

The greatest find is a true radar like the examples above, but there are others that can be satisfying. Some collectors also recognize variations like 0011100 or 088880 called partial radars, though opinions differ depending on symmetry and digit alignment. There is also the super radar, where only the outermost digits differ and the center digits repeat (e.g., 1000001).

Collectors pay premiums depending on condition, denomination and series and other aspects such as star notes or numbers with significant meaning to the collector.

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The radar banknote shown was sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in the July Collectors Choice Online Auction. Graded Choice About Uncirculated 58 EPQ, it sold for $192.00.

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