Knight to offer world, U.S. notes at PCDA show Nov. 10 to

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will offer more than 3,000 lots of U.S. and world notes, stocks and bonds Nov. 10 to 15, with three live sessions conducted during the Nov. 10 to 13 International Currency and Coin Convention.

The show, sponsored by the Professional Currency Dealers Association, will be conducted at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill. This is the first year both that the show will be held in Rosemont and that it will include U.S. and world coin dealers in addition to paper money dealers.

The auction will be conducted in six sessions — three live floor auctions during the show and three online sessions through Knight Live on the firm’s website Nov. 14 and 15.

The lots include world paper notes, early American and Colonial notes, Continental Currency, Confederate States of America notes, obsolete notes, depression scrip, fractional currency, small-size type notes and error notes. The George Fitzgerald Collection of replacement military payment certificates as well as Fitzgerald’s Fort Wayne, Indiana, obsoletes and national bank notes are among the auction highlights.

To view the lots or to find out more about the auction, visit the firm’s website at www.lynknight.com, or request information by email at bids@lynknight.com or by telephone at 913-338-3779.

Some highlights from the first session:

1963 10-nouveaux-franc French Antilles note, Lot 225, About Uncirculated/Uncirculated.

1905 100-rupie German East Africa note, Lot 240, Very Fine.

1863 5-peso Republic of Honduras note, embossed seal and arms with handwritten signatures and portions of text, Lot 289, Extremely Fine/AU, pinholes and slight foxing with tiny margin roughness at top.

1979 commemorative £20 Isle of Man note, Lot 436, PCGS Currency Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality.

Some highlights from the second session:

1776 quarter dollar Georgia note, Lot 763, VF/EF.

Oct. 16, 1778, Massachusetts 3-pence note, Lot 776, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64 PPQ.

March 1, 1781, Virginia $1,000 note, Lot 870, VF/EF, several repaired tears.

Feb. 17, 1864, Confederate States of America $500 note, Lot 929, PCGS Currency VF-30.

1862 $1 obsolete note issued by the State Bank of Ohio (Guernsey Branch), Lot 1000, Fine.

Series 1935 $1 silver certificate with serial number G11 111 111A, Lot 1111, VF.

Series 1834D $10 Federal Reserve star note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Lot 1261, choice CU.

Series 1934A $10 silver certificate printed with yellow U.S. Treasury seal for use by U.S. Armed Forces in North Africa during World War II, Lot 1365, Paper Money Guaranty Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Some highlights from the third session:

Series 1907 $5 United States note, Lot 1677, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 PPQ.

Series 1886 $20 silver certificate, Lot 1804, PMG EF-40.

Series 1905 $20 gold certificate, nicknamed a “Technicolor note” for the use of black, gold and red inks, Lot 1903, PCGS Currency EF-40 PPQ.

Series 1929 $10 national bank note for the Old-First National Bank and Trust Co. of Fort Wayne (Indiana), Lot 2009, choice CU.

Series 1929 $50 national bank note for the First National Bank of Charlotte (Michigan), Lot 2118, VF, a couple splits in paper.

Series 1875 $1 national bank note for the First National Bank of Lockport (New York), Lot 2296, Very Good-plus.

Series 1929 $10 national bank note for the First National Bank of Wampum (Pennsylvania), Lot 2422, Fine/VF. ■