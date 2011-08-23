Knight offers 1,300-plus lots of U.S., world notes

More than 1,300 lots of U.S. and world paper money will be offered by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions Aug. 30 and 31.

Some highlights:

$1 Continental Currency note dated May 10, 1775, Lot 411, PCGS Currency Extremely Fine 45 Premium Paper Quality, has “a center fold and some handled corners.”

Connecticut 1-shilling note dated June 7, 1776, uncanceled, Lot 429, PCGS Currency Apparent Very Fine 25, “minor edge damage and repairs.”

North Carolina 15-shilling note dated March 9, 1754, Lot 443, PCGS Currency Apparent Very Good 10, “multiple repaired splits and tears and edge damage.”

$2 Confederate States of America note dated Dec. 2, 1862, Lot 477, choice Crisp Uncirculated.

$20 CSA note dated Feb. 17, 1864, Lot 490, PCGS Currency Very Choice Crisp Uncirculated 64 PPQ.

Series 1902 $5 national bank note issued for the First National Bank of the City (New York City), Friedberg 598 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 519, Very Fine.

Series 1929 $10 national bank note issued for the National Bank of Fort Worth (Texas), F-1801-1, Lot 531, Fine.

Series 1896 $1 silver certificate, F-224, Lot 552, VF-plus, “light folds and just a couple of tiny rust flecks near the right edge.”

Series 1963 $2 silver certificate star note, low serial number A 00 001 478, Lot 596, EF/About Uncirculated.

Series 1914B $10 Federal Reserve notes, F-907b, Lot 578, very choice CU.

Series 1929 $10 Federal Reserve Bank note, Lot 716, VF/EF.

Series 1974 $1 Federal Reserve note with large ink smear, Lot 849, AU.

Second Issue 5-cent fractional note, Lot 872, choice AU, “light fold in the left field.”

Third Issue 25-cent fractional note, Lot 906, choice AU.

Series 541 25-cent military payment certificate, Lot 949, EF.

1832 $5 obsolete note for the Bank of West Florida in Apalachicola, Lot 983, VF/EF.

Receipt for the sale of slaves and land from the estate of William Head, Scott County, Kentucky, dated February 1853, Lot 1027, VF.

A stock system of savings 2-cent scrip note issued by Lumberman’s Bank in Hoquiam, Wash., Lot 1187, EF. ¦