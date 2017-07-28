Judicial, the third and final card in the 2017 Constitution Series Intaglio Print Program, has been released by the BEP.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing has issued souvenir cards and the related intaglio prints at coin and paper money shows since 1969, providing collectors with high quality intaglio-printed collectible products.

It has now released Judicial, the third and final card in its 2017 Constitution Series Intaglio Print Program. This collection features a compilation of unique, engraved vignettes highlighting the art of intaglio printing in recognition of the U.S. Constitution.

The series consists of three intaglio prints — Legislative, Executive, and Judicial — representing the three branches of American government. The other two prints were released earlier in the year and are still available, as is the complete collection for $51. Individual cards are priced at $22.50 each. The cards are offered during calendar year 2017 only, while supplies last.

For more information about BEP or to purchase products, visit their website.

BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or by mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).