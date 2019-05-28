Japan unveils new 10,000-yen note for 2024

At a ceremony at a plant of the National Printing Bureau in Tokyo on Sept. 1, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso jointly pushed the button to begin printing Japan’s newly redesigned 10,000-yen bank notes.

The most obvious change to the note (the U.S. equivalent of $91) is the replacement of writer Fukuzawa Yukichi with a portrait of economist Shibusawa Eiichi (1840 to 1931), also known as the “father of Japanese capitalism” for his lead in introducing the western economic theory to the country during the late 19th century Meiji era. The back of the note shows the Tokyo Station Marunouchi Building.

NHK News gives the scheduled circulation date as the first half of 2024, to allow for modifications to ATMs and other cash-handling machines, the main purpose for which these first notes will be used. New 1,000- and 5,000-yen notes will follow a similar plan, with printing slated to begin this fall.

Among the other changes to the three notes are high-definition watermark patterns added to the current watermark; holographic stripes for the first time on the 10,000-yen and 5,000-yen notes, and a holographic patch on the 1,000-yen note; serial numbers changing from up to nine digits to 10 digits; tactile marks that are upgraded and relocated, depending on the denomination; and enlargement of the numbers designating the denomination, which are placed on both sides of the notes.

The hologram on the 10,000-yen moves in 3-D when seen from different angles. The Ministry of Finance called it “cutting edge.”

