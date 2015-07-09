Jacob Lew on $10 redesign: 'Based on the security of our currency'
- Published: Jul 9, 2015, 10 AM
Of course Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew was asked about the plans for the new $10 bill during a Brookings Institution talk on July 8, the day after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke out on the topic and said that a woman should not have to share space on the bill with Alexander Hamilton, and that perhaps kicking Andrew Jackson off the $20 bill is a better option.
"I will say that what we meant to do was trigger a broad public debate and we have trigged a broad public debate," Lew said to chuckles from the audience.
He said the $10 was picked simply because it needs an update more than any other denomination.
"It's based on the security of our currency," Lew said. "The next bill up is the $10."
And what about former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke denouncing the idea of taking away Hamilton's spot on a note, and Clinton's insistence that a woman get her own bill and not share space with Hamilton or anyone else?
"We have every intention of honoring Alexander Hamilton. We have every intention of honoring a woman. We are looking forward to making a decision very soon."
Skip to the 1:03:35 mark in the video below to hear Lew's full comments on the topic.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio