IPMS Speakers Series offers 14 presentations

The Speakers Series during the 38th annual International Paper Money Show will offer collectors and researchers the opportunity to gather and discuss their hobby in Memphis, Tenn.

The IPMS is set for June 12 to 15, and the Speakers Series will be held June 13 and 14 in the Cook Convention Center, site of the Memphis show.

Each of the 14 speakers will engage collectors for one hour on a wide variety of topics.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 13, Shawn Hewitt will discuss the production of type note replacements before the introduction of star notes. He will be followed at 11 a.m. by Carlson Chambliss, who will be discussing collecting small-size gold certificates.

At noon June 13, Wendell Wolka will provide an overview of Civil War scrip issuers of New Orleans from 1861 to 1862. Then at 1 p.m. Tom Snyder will guide collectors along the Mississippi River and discuss commerce along the river as represented by national bank notes.

An insider’s view of the rarity, pricing, and market for obsolete paper money will be presented at 2 p.m. June 13 by author and researcher Q. David Bowers, and Dennis Tucker and Mary Burleson of Whitman Publishing.

At 3 p.m. the same day, Joe Boling will discuss fakes of scarce world notes that now outnumber the genuine notes. He will be followed by Peter Huntoon, who will discuss all the types of paper money in use during the U.S. Civil War.

On Saturday, June 14, at 10 a.m., Ali Mehilba will discuss his new book on replacement notes from around the world. At 11 a.m., Steve Carr will look at collecting national bank notes featuring common first names.

At noon June 14, Lee Lofthus will discuss the “King” of silver certificates — Series 1928E $1 notes.

Then at 1 p.m., father and son researchers Neil and Joel Shafer will share the stories of how everyday people created their own paper money to survive.

At 2 p.m. the same day, father and daughter researchers Steve and Rachel “Ray” Fellers will present new discoveries of notes issued in World War II ghettos in Eastern Europe.

At 3 p.m. June 14, Roger Urce and Howard Daniel III will discuss currency of French Indochina influenced by World War II. At 4 p.m., Jamie Yakes will present a program on collecting Series 1934 $5 silver certificates.

For more information about the 2014 IPMS, visit the show’s website at www.memphisipms.com or call the bourse chairman Doug Davis at 817-723-7231.