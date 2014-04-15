IPMS offers $5 off admission coupon

This $5 off admission coupon to attend the International Paper Money Show June 12 to 15 is now available to print from the show’s website at www.memphisipms.com.

An attractively designed $5-off admission coupon to attend the International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn., June 12 to 15 is now available on the show website.

The partial image on the coupon shows a female allegorical figure and a young boy together as the female figure points to the right edge of the coupon.

The image is adapted from a large vignette, known as History Instructing Youth, used on the face of Series 1896 $1 silver certificates. The full vignette on the note shows the two figures together as the female points to the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in the background. The note design also has a depiction of the U.S. Constitution and in the borders on three edges are wreaths bearing the names of great Americans.

The design is one of three designs on the Series 1896 silver certificates ($1, $2 and $5) known to collectors as “Educationals,” as all have themes of instruction or discovery.

Regular admission to the show, held at Cook Convention Center in Memphis, Tenn., costs $20 for a family show pass or $7 per person for a one-day pass. Coupons must be presented when registering at the show’s entrance.

To download the discount admission coupon, visit the show’s website at www.memphisipms.com.

For more information about the show, contact bourse chairman Doug Davis at 817-723-7231 or email him at doug@memphisipms.com.