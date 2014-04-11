IPMS issues call for exhibits

May 12 is the deadline to submit applications to enter an exhibit at the 38th annual International Paper Money Show June 12 to 15 in Memphis, Tenn.

Mart Delger, longtime exhibit chairman for the annual show, and Robert Moon, assistant exhibit chairman for the event, encourage beginners to experienced collectors to enter a noncompetitive exhibit.

Though the exhibits are noncompetitive, awards are presented by various attending clubs and organizations.

For an application, contact Mart Delger, Exhibit Chairman, 9677 Paw Paw Lake Drive, Mattawan, MI 49071, or telephone him at 269-668-4234.

Requests for an application can also be made by emailing Robert Moon at robertmoon@aol.com.