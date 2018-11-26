International Paper Money Show canceled because of virus

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another victim on April 16 with the cancellation of the International Paper Money Show, set for June in Kansas City, Missouri.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another victim on April 16 with the cancellation of the International Paper Money Show. The event, the annual highlight for paper money collectors, was scheduled for June 10 to 13 in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Sheraton Crown Center Hotel and Convention Center.

The show’s owner, Lyn Knight, said in a letter posted on the show’s website that he notified the hotel on April 16 that the rooms blocked for the show would not be needed, and he added that the Sheraton had been cooperative. It understood, he said, that no one really wants to get on a flight and face the possibility of quarantine.

Knight added that his firm, Lyn Knight Auctions, is currently working on the catalogs for the auctions that were planned for the show. The auctions will be conducted online only. That June sale will have a wide variety of bank notes, checks, stocks, bonds, currency, and polymer and Tyvek notes.

He says he has not given up on the possibility of holding an event later in 2020, but that “we are working on a 2021 date in Las Vegas within our early summer time frame.”

“We are saddened by the cancellation, but we have a renewal spirit for 2021 IPMS,” he said. “Let’s stay close to home and remain safe and healthy.”

This would have been the 44th annual installment of the popular show that was originally held in Memphis, Tennessee, from 1977 through 2016.



