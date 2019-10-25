Inside Coin World: Overprinting missing on $1 note

This Series 1988A $1 Federal Reserve note is missing the green and black overprinting. The note is the focus of the "Readers Ask" column in the Dec. 9 issue of Coin World.

Readers Ask: $1 note is missing something

A reader who found a Series 1988A $1 Federal Reserve note that was lacking in something — the green serial numbers and Treasury seal, and the black Federal Reserve Bank seal and bank numbers — asked about her find.

As I report in my "Readers Ask" column in the issue, the sheet was printed normally on both back and face, but then missed the overprinting step, possibly because the sheet of paper on which it was printed was stuck to a second sheet.

Such notes are collectible though they are somewhat common as error notes. To learn more about this note and what it might be worth, read my column in the print and digital editions of the Dec. 9 issue of Coin World.

Detecting Counterfeits: Cast fake 1916 quarter dollar

In his "Detecting Counterfeits" column in the Dec. 9 issue of Coin World, ANACS authenticator Michael Fahey reports on a crudely cast counterfeit of a 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar. The fake shows pitting of the kind found on cast fakes produced several decades ago, and is underweight. Other diagnostics identify it as being a counterfeit.

Protect yourself from being tricked into buying one of these fakes by reading Michael's column, which provides more details and photographs of the coin. His column is found only within the pages of Coin World, in both the digital and print editions.

Found in Rolls: 1930s railway tokens discovered

Modern rolls of 5-cent coins found at your bank are supposed to contain Jefferson 5-cent coins, but as Bill O'Rourke writes in his latest "Found in Rolls," almost anything that can fit in a roll can be found. Among his recent finds in two rolls were two different railway tokens from the 1930s. The tokens were issued by a railway company that served New York and Ontario. Surprisingly, the tokens were made of different compositions.

Learn more about the tokens, and the history of the railway company that issued them, by reading Bill's latest column, which is found only in Coin World.

