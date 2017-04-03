The $1 Federal Reserve note is the target of new legislation in Washington, D.C.

Fighting Over the Future of the Dollar

Legislation has been introduced on Capitol Hill to do away with the dollar note in favor of a dollar coin.

As managing editor William T. Gibbs explains in his latest Editorial Opinion, it’s not the first attack on the paper dollar. Calls for its elimination have been voiced since the 1970s.

“The current initiative by the Dollar Coin Alliance is touted as being the common-sense thing to do, and it very well may be the right approach on an economic level,” Gibbs writes. “But the Dollar Coin Alliance is hardly disinterested on the subject.”

Coin Grading’s Humble Roots

The grading system introduced by William H. Sheldon in Early American Cents in 1949, employed just three Mint State grades: MS-60, MS-65 and MS-70.

“Today,” writes Q. David Bowers in his latest Joys of Collecting column, “there are more than 35 grades from Poor 1 to MS-70.”

How has that development changed the numismatic hobby and how coin collectors collect?

A Collar Clash You Might Not Have Seen

A collar clash occurs when a coin die smacks into or grinds against the working face of the collar.

In general, such errors are not particularly uncommon. However, there is an exception.

“A seldom-encountered form of collar-generated die damage is the floating collar clash,” Mike Diamond explains in his latest Collectors’ Clearinghouse column.

Readers Sound Off

Should the U.S. knowingly put out a limited number of circulation-strike varieties? Coin World reader Vic Mason says yes.

“But if the designs were not detected in circulation after a certain number of years (like many long-undiscovered U.S. doubled die variety coins) — after, say, something like ‘a statute of limitations’ — then the Mint could give leaders of the American Numismatic Association and Coin World hints about what the design varieties are for each denomination and for each year,” Mason writes.

Mason’s is just one of several reader opinions featured in our latest collection of Letters to the Editor.

