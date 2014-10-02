Illustrators offer colorful designs for euro notes

Illustrator Matthias Bender drew a portrait of Sophie Scholl, a German student who actively resisted the Nazi regime. She was executed in 1943.

A group of 28 professional illustrators from around Europe contributed their design ideas for euro notes during a Sept. 23 to Oct. 6 display in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The display, part of the private Neuro Illuminated project, opened Sept. 23, the day the European Central Bank issued its new £10 note.

“There’s something emotional about a currency. The colors, transparent elements, faces, holograms and even security features,” said Antje Herzog, creator of the Neuro Illuminated project.

Herzog said when travelers see paper money in other countries they can learn about the people, animals, flora, the history and identity of the country.

The purpose of the Neuro Illuminated project is to stress that euro notes can be more beautiful than they currently are, according to Herzog. The Neuro project is an attempt to stimulate a visual discussion, she said.

Illustrations submitted for the project show colorful designs including portraits of people, abstract designs, and actual buildings.

As examples, illustrator Thomas Haubold submitted designs displaying early civilizations, and Matthais Bender offered a portrait of Sophie Scholl, a German student who actively resisted the Nazi regime in 1943 and was executed for it. Elke Hanisch’s designs featured a variety of fish with the message PROTECT OUR RIVERS AND SEAS.

The exhibit is being staged at Stilwerk, a premium interior-design retail center in Düsseldorf.

For more information about the Neuro Illuminated project, or to purchase the exhibit catalog or prints of the designs, visit the project website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. Mint gets ready to launch four-coin Kennedy silver half dollar set on Oct. 28

Rare issue 1879-CC Morgan dollar in black GSA holder sold for $42,777: 'Buy the Holder' Market Analysis

Morgan dollar in GSA holder disproves old adage, U.S. Mint monthly gold sales double: Week's Most Read

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales from U.S. Mint more than double in September

Five sure-fire ways to make money in coins: Buy blue chips